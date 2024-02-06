Shimla – In a pivotal meeting with Prabodh Saxena, Chief Secretary to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, Geeta Kapur, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVN), laid out an ambitious vision for the company’s mega energy projects in the state. The meeting, held today, marked Geeta Kapur’s official assumption of charge as CMD of SJVN.

During the discussions, Geeta Kapur emphasized the importance of securing robust state support for SJVN’s ambitious energy projects in Himachal Pradesh. The projects, ranging from hydropower to solar initiatives, are integral to the company’s mission of achieving 12,000 MW by 2026 and contributing significantly to the Shared Vision of 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

Geeta Kapur apprised Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena about the strategic significance of these projects in fostering socio-economic development in the state. She detailed the operational and financial performance of SJVN, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainable energy practices and its role as a key player in the region’s energy landscape.

One of the key points of discussion was SJVN’s role as the nodal agency for the recently launched Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana (Rooftop Solar Scheme) in Himachal Pradesh. Geeta Kapur provided an overview of the scheme’s implementation and sought the state government’s continued support to ensure its success.

Geeta Kapur expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and reiterated SJVN’s commitment to fostering a strong partnership with the Himachal Pradesh government. She emphasized that with the necessary support, SJVN could accelerate the pace of project execution, bringing about significant positive impacts on the state’s energy infrastructure and overall development.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena assured Geeta Kapur of the government’s commitment to facilitating a conducive environment for SJVN’s projects. He recognized the pivotal role SJVN plays in the state’s energy security and economic growth and assured that the government would extend full support to ensure the success of the mega energy projects.

The meeting concluded on an optimistic note, with both Geeta Kapur and Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena expressing confidence in the collaborative efforts that would shape the future of sustainable energy development in Himachal Pradesh. Geeta Kapur affirmed SJVN’s dedication to contributing to the state’s growth and prosperity, with a strong belief in the transformative power of clean and reliable energy solutions.