Shimla – In a significant stride towards sustainable energy, SJVN has inked a Power Usage Agreement (PUA) with Jammu & Kashmir Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL). The agreement, signed through SJVN’s subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), entails the supply of 300 MW Solar Power from the under-construction 1000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project (Bikaner SPP).

Geeta Kapur, the Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, expressed her enthusiasm regarding this collaboration. She highlighted that the Power Usage Agreement marks a crucial milestone for SJVN, solidifying its commitment to green energy initiatives and bolstering the renewable energy landscape.

The Bikaner SPP, situated in the state of Rajasthan, is a monumental project being developed by SJVN through SGEL. With an estimated cost of Rs 5,491 crores, the project operates under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Scheme of IREDA. Notably, the project is being executed in compliance with the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) mode, emphasizing the utilization of locally sourced components.

The project is on track for commissioning by July 2024 and is expected to contribute significantly to the country’s renewable energy goals. The power generated by the Bikaner SPP will be directed towards government entities, either through direct consumption or distribution via Discoms, aligning with the nation’s commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly power sources.

Ajay Kumar Singh, CEO of SGEL, and CE of JKPCL, Ajay Kumar Singh, formalized the agreement at a ceremony held in Jammu. The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of senior officials from both SGEL and JKPCL, symbolizing a collaborative effort towards a greener and cleaner future.

This strategic partnership is anticipated to not only strengthen the energy infrastructure of the region but also contribute significantly to the reduction of carbon footprint, in line with global efforts to combat climate change. As the world continues to transition towards renewable energy, collaborations like these exemplify the proactive measures taken by industry leaders to create a sustainable and environmentally conscious future.