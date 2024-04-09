Sushil Sharma has been recommended to take on the role of Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of SJVN, following a selection process conducted by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB). Currently serving as the Director (Projects) at SJVN, Sharma’s nomination signifies a significant milestone in his career trajectory within the organization.

The decision to recommend Sharma for the CMD position came after a thorough evaluation by the PESB, which assessed nine candidates from diverse sectors. The interview, held on April 8, 2024, saw Sharma emerge as the preferred candidate among notable contenders from SJVN, Indian Railways, NHPC Limited, BSNL, Power Grid, GAIL (India) Limited, and Patel Engineering Ltd.

Sharma’s tenure at SJVN commenced in August 2020 when he assumed the role of Director (Projects). Notably, his contributions to major projects such as the 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, the 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station in Himachal Pradesh, and the 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Power Station in Uttarakhand have been pivotal. His expertise played a crucial role in the successful design, construction, and commissioning of these power stations, underscoring his proficiency in the hydro power sector.

With over 30 years of experience across various organizations, including SJVN, Sharma’s journey epitomizes dedication and expertise. A Mechanical Engineering graduate from the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, Sharma’s career began in the H.P. State Technical Education Service in 1990. Since joining SJVN in January 1994 as an Assistant Engineer, he has steadily progressed through the ranks, assuming positions of increasing responsibility and influence.