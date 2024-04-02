In a significant move towards technological innovation, SJVN has forged a strategic alliance with the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT Patna) to develop an advanced geological model tailored for its tunnelling projects. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of distinguished personalities including A.K Singh, Director (Finance) SJVN, and T.N Singh, Director IIT Patna.

Geeta Kapur, Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting its potential to revolutionize the company’s tunnelling endeavours. The partnership aims to pioneer cutting-edge geological models, aimed at reducing both time and cost overruns commonly encountered in tunnelling projects. The primary objective of the MoU is to integrate diverse geotechnical data sources, including geological surveys, borehole data, geophysical measurements, and project monitoring data from SJVN’s ventures.

By harnessing integrated geotechnical data and leveraging 3D geological models, SJVN and IIT Patna aspire to enhance the evaluation and design of support systems crucial for tunnelling projects. This collaboration seeks to evaluate the intricate relationship between overburden and deformation, thereby enabling more accurate risk assessment and hazard analysis.

A key outcome of this partnership will be the development of predictive analytics algorithms. These algorithms, powered by integrated geotechnical data, will enable the forecasting of potential risks and the implementation of early warning systems specifically tailored for tunnelling projects. Such proactive measures are anticipated to significantly mitigate time and cost overruns during project execution, ensuring smoother project implementation.

The signing ceremony of the MoU saw the presence of key personnel including R.K Gupta, CGM(Civil); Jitender Yadav, GM (Finance); Hemant Kumar Shaklya, GM (Civil); Akshay Acharya, GM (Geology) from SJVN, alongside Professor A K Verma from IIT Patna. Both SJVN and IIT Patna are committed to driving sustainable development and technological excellence through this strategic partnership.