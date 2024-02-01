In a significant development, the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has appointed Geeta Kapur, an alumna of Himachal Pradesh University, to shoulder the additional responsibilities of the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) at SJVN Limited. This appointment, announced on Wednesday, marks a pivotal moment in the leadership landscape of the esteemed organization following the superannuation of NL Sharma on January 31.

SJVN Bidding Farewell to Nand Lal Sharma

Geeta Kapur, currently serving as the Director (Personnel) of SJVN Limited, is set to bring her extensive expertise and over three decades of experience to guide the company into a new era. Her appointment reflects the government’s recognition of her outstanding contributions and leadership acumen in the power sector.

Having joined SJVN Limited as Director (Personnel) on October 18, 2018, Geeta Kapur’s journey has been characterized by dedication and excellence. Before it, she held the prestigious position of General Manager (Human Resources) at the SJVNL, demonstrating her commitment to organizational growth.

Hailing from Himachal Pradesh and holding a postgraduate degree in Management from the University of Shimla, Geeta Kapur has played pivotal roles in shaping HR policies and procedures during her 24-year stint at SJVN. Notably, she began her career as the first woman officer in the Human Resource Team at Punjab Wireless Systems (PUNWIRE), owned by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) in Mohali, Punjab.

Geeta Kapur’s distinction as the first woman Functional Director of SJVN Limited highlights her trailblazing career and her significant impact on breaking gender barriers in the industry. During her tenure, she has actively participated in wage settlements with unions, demonstrating her commitment to fostering positive labour relations.

As Head of the Policy Section, Geeta Kapur implemented crucial pay revisions for executives and board-level executives. Her strategic leadership was instrumental in introducing the concept of the Balanced Score Card (BSC), aligning performance management frameworks with variable pay structures.

In her role as Human Resource Director, Geeta Kapur championed initiatives to promote employee well-being and created a positive work culture. Various schemes, including the Voluntary Superannuation Scheme, Group Saving Linked Insurance Scheme, Benevolent Fund Scheme, and Defined Contributory Pension Scheme, were implemented under her guidance, reflecting a commitment to the holistic development of the workforce.

Geeta Kapur envisions SJVN Limited as an organization that earns a coveted spot in the esteemed “Great Place To Work” list among India’s Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). Her vision aligns with her dedication to driving a positive HR culture within the organization.

Earlier on Wednesday, SJVN bids farewell to Nand Lal Sharma, the outgoing Chairman & Managing Director, in a warm farewell function at the Corporate Headquarters in Shimla. Nand Lal Sharma is poised to take on a new role as the Chairman of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC). As Geeta Kapur assumes her new role, stakeholders eagerly anticipate the continued growth and success of SJVN Limited under her capable leadership.