Shimla: Despite the state government giving a green light for the resumption of public transport services, the private bus operators have decided to continue with their strike. As a result, private buses will not be available for the people from Monday onwards.

Private bus operators have made it clear that the strike will continue until their demands are not fulfilled. They have also warned the state government of intensifying the protests if government fails to meet their demands.

The operators have been demanding the government to waive off tax, interest on loan given on working capital for three years among other demands.

A virtual meeting of private bus operators took place on Sunday under the chairmanship of President, State’s Private Bus Operators Union Rajiv Parashar in which this decision was taken.

During the meeting, the operators formed a committee that will be headed by President of Sirmaur District Private Bus Operators Union Mamraj Sharma. The committee will coordinate with the state government.

The bus operators have accused the state government of cheating and have claimed that the state government have made false promises to them.

Private bus operators are on strike since May 3 while a state-wide curfew was imposed on May 7. On Friday, during the cabinet meeting, state government decided to lift the restrictions on public transport services and gave not to allow buses to ply with 50 percent occupancy and by following COVID-19 protocols.