In a significant stride towards sustainable energy solutions, SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), the renewable energy subsidiary of SJVN, has officially inked a Contract Agreement for the Balance of System (BoS) of a 360 MW Solar Power Project. The agreement was signed with M/s Solar World Energy Solutions Private Limited, based in Noida. The ceremony was attended by Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, along with other key dignitaries including Akhileshwar Singh, Director (Finance) SJVN, Ajay Singh, CEO, SGEL, and senior officials from both SGEL and Solar World Energy Solutions.

Nand Lal Sharma emphasized that the project, located in Bhuj, District Kutch, Gujarat, is a significant step in SJVN’s commitment to clean and sustainable energy. The 360 MW Solar Power Project was secured through a competitive bidding process conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) under a Build Own & Operate framework. A pivotal Power Purchase Agreement has been formalized between SGEL and GUVNL, spanning a 25-year duration.

According to projections, the solar project is anticipated to generate a staggering 901.87 million units in its inaugural year alone. Over 25 years, the cumulative energy generation is estimated to reach approximately 21,244 million units. Beyond these impressive figures, the commissioning of the project is poised to make a substantial impact on environmental conservation by reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 1,040,975 tonnes.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with the Government of India’s broader mission of fostering a carbon-neutral economy. By contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions, SJVN’s 360 MW Solar Power Project exemplifies a sustainable and eco-friendly approach towards meeting the country’s growing energy needs. The project also underscores SJVN’s commitment to pioneering innovations in the renewable energy sector, heralding a cleaner and greener future for India.