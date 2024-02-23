Bilaspur – In a shocking incident, former MLA and State Congress General Secretary Bamber Thakur was brutally attacked at Jabali in Bilaspur. The assault left Thakur seriously injured, and police have registered a case and initiated further investigations.

The incident unfolded when Bamber Thakur visited the railway line construction office located in Jabali. It is reported that a heated argument ensued between Thakur and some individuals inside the office, eventually escalating into a physical confrontation. During the altercation, Thakur sustained serious injuries, requiring immediate medical attention.

The news of the attack quickly spread, leading to a surge in tension as Thakur’s supporters gathered and raised slogans against the administration. Amidst the chaos, DSP Madan Dhiman confirmed that Bamber Thakur had been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the police have begun investigating the matter, detaining several individuals for questioning.

DSP Madan Dhiman stated, “Bamber Thakur has been taken to the hospital, and the police are actively investigating the incident. Some individuals connected to the attack have been detained, and their interrogation is currently underway.”

Expressing deep concern over the incident, Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh condemned the attack. He stated, “The fatal assault on Bamber Thakur is highly condemnable. The police department is committed to taking swift and decisive action in this matter.”

As the investigation unfolds, the motive behind the attack and the identities of the perpetrators remains under scrutiny.