Rampur/Shimla – In a momentous stride towards sustainable energy, SJVN, a pioneering force in India’s power sector, has introduced the nation’s inaugural Multi-purpose Green Hydrogen Pilot Project.

The project, situated at the 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) in Jhakri, Himachal Pradesh, embodies innovation and environmental stewardship. Its core features include a 20Nm3/hr Electrolyzer and a 25kW Fuel Cell Capacity, positioning it as a trailblazing Multi-purpose Green Hydrogen Generation Plant.

Distinguished by its versatility, the project serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it caters to the High-Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF) Coating Facility of NJHPS, addressing its combustion fuel requirements. Simultaneously, it generates electricity through its 25kW Fuel Cell, harnessing renewable energy sources for sustainable power generation.

Renewable energy from SJVN’s 1.31 MW Solar Power Plant in Wadhal, Himachal Pradesh, powers the project. By utilizing an alkaline electrolyzer, the project efficiently extracts hydrogen and oxygen from water, ensuring eco-friendly production processes.

Throughout its operation, the Multi-purpose Green Hydrogen Pilot Project produces approximately 14 kilograms of Green Hydrogen daily during 8 hours of operation. Stored in six tanks with a combined capacity of 12 m3 at 30 bar pressure, this green hydrogen serves as a clean energy source for the HVOF Coating of turbine underwater parts.

CMD Geeta Kapur, in her address, underscored the project’s alignment with the National Green Hydrogen Mission of the Government of India. She emphasized SJVN’s pivotal role in accelerating the development of green hydrogen production infrastructure within the power sector, heralding a transition towards cleaner energy alternatives.