Shimla – In a heartwarming ceremony marking its commitment to education and empowerment, SJVN awarded scholarships to 75 meritorious students from Himachal Pradesh. The event, held at the Corporate Headquarters in Shimla, celebrated the academic achievements of these bright minds who excelled in their Class 12 exams during the 2023 academic session.

Akhileshwar Singh, Director (Finance) of SJVN extends his heartfelt congratulations to the deserving recipients. In his address, Singh underscored the transformative power of education in shaping the future and reiterated SJVN’s steadfast dedication to fostering educational initiatives. Through its registered trust, SJVN Foundation, the company has been providing crucial financial assistance to students across urban, rural, and tribal areas of the state.

This year’s scholarship recipients, totalling 101 students, were selected from various educational boards including the Himachal Pradesh State Education Board, CBSE, and ICSE. Additionally, 26 students hailing from Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Arunachal Pradesh were also honoured with merit scholarships. Notably, 65% of the awardees are girl students.

The SJVN Silver Jubilee Merit Scholarship Scheme, established in 2012, extends monthly financial support to selected students throughout their courses. Moreover, the scheme ensures inclusivity by reserving seats for students from project-affected families and regions. Over the years, SJVN has awarded a total of 1994 merit scholarships, enabling students to pursue their academic aspirations in prestigious institutions such as IITs, NITs, Medical Colleges, and Law Universities.

Reflecting on the impact of the scholarship scheme, Singh expressed pride in the accomplishments of past beneficiaries, with 1286 students having completed their courses while others continue to pursue degrees in diverse professional fields.