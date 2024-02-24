Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has declared an unwavering commitment to combat the rising tide of mental illness in the state. Health Minister Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil unveiled a comprehensive plan during a recent assembly session, emphasizing infrastructural enhancements and extensive awareness programs to address the mental health challenges faced by the populace.

The government’s strategy involves a significant boost in infrastructure to cater to mental health needs. Dr. Shandil outlined plans for the development of specialized counselling facilities within hospitals to provide essential support for patients grappling with psychiatric issues. Furthermore, the deployment of psychiatrists in block-level hospitals aims to ensure accessibility to mental health services even in remote areas.

A notable inclusion in the plan is incorporating medications for mental illnesses into the list of essential medicines in the state. This move is anticipated to facilitate easier access to crucial medications for those in need, aligning with the National Mental Health Policy’s objectives.

Acknowledging that awareness plays a pivotal role in addressing mental health concerns, the government intends to make counselling a subject in educational curricula. Additionally, Health Minister Shandil stressed the importance of implementing awareness programs to educate the public about mental health issues, reducing stigma, and encouraging early intervention.

During the assembly session, concerns were raised about the alarming increase in suicide cases, prompting the government to prioritize the strengthening of the mental hospital at Tanda Medical College. The commitment to filling vacant psychiatrist positions in hospitals reflects the government’s dedication to providing timely and effective mental health services.

Congress MLA Bhavani Singh Pathania, who initiated the resolution motion, commended the government’s efforts and urged to improve infrastructure to set an example for the entire country. Pathania highlighted that nearly 6% of the state’s population is currently grappling with mental health challenges, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the issue.

The battle against mental illness in Himachal Pradesh has garnered bipartisan support, with BJP MLA Dr. Janak Raj emphasizing the need for increased awareness. Dr. Raj underscored the significance of the Mental Health Act implemented in 2017, particularly the responsibility of law enforcement and medical professionals in ensuring timely and appropriate treatment for mentally ill patients.

Dr Hans Raj, Hoshiyar Singh, Vipin Singh Parmar, and Vinod Sultanpuri participated in the debate.