Chandigarh – In a landmark move towards advancing healthcare accessibility, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HIMCARE, an esteemed healthcare initiative of Himachal Pradesh. The collaboration is set to transform patient care for around 4000-5000 beneficiaries annually through the implementation of a hassle-free cashless treatment initiative.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Prof. Vivek Lal, Director of PGIMER, Pankaj Rai, Deputy Director (Administration), and Varun Ahluwalia, Financial Advisor at PGIMER. Representing the two entities, Prof. Vipin Koushal, Medical Superintendent of PGIMER, and Dr. Ashwani Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of HP Swasthya Bima Yojna Society, signed the agreement, marking the initiation of a promising partnership.

This collaborative effort aims to streamline healthcare services and empower patients by introducing a cashless treatment system, drawing inspiration from the successful Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna. The initiative is designed to cater to the healthcare needs of thousands of patients from Himachal Pradesh on an annual basis.

Expressing his optimism about the partnership, Prof. Vivek Lal, Director of PGIMER, emphasized the institution’s commitment to providing exemplary healthcare services. He stated, “Our collaboration with HIMCARE and the implementation of a cashless treatment initiative underscores our dedication to enhancing accessibility and affordability in healthcare. This ensures that no patient is denied the care they deserve due to financial constraints.”

Detailing the initiative, Pankaj Rai, Deputy Director (Administration), highlighted the challenges faced by beneficiaries under the HIMCARE scheme. He explained, “The reimbursement process under the scheme was cumbersome, taking 4-5 months on average. To address this issue and benefit HIMCARE beneficiaries, PGIMER Chandigarh has decided to provide cashless facilities, eliminating the need for treatment estimates or bills. Patients will only need to submit their HIMCARE card for seamless and cashless treatment.”

Under this collaboration, HIMCARE beneficiaries seeking treatment at PGIMER Chandigarh will experience a swift and efficient cashless process, with the Himachal Pradesh Government reimbursing the medical institute based on predefined package rates. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance the healthcare experience for beneficiaries and serve as a model for innovative partnerships in the healthcare sector.