Shimla: Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj stated that the development of the state was possible due to effective implementation of public welfare schemes of government

Bhardwaj, while addressing beneficiaries of Fatehpur Assembly Constituency in district Kangra through webinar, claimed that the PM Modi led Union Government has benefited the people of the country through various welfare schemes.

Even in the times of corona pandemic, Prime Minister had launched several schemes for welfare of the common people, Suresh Bhardwaj further added.

Urban Development Minister said that the State Government has succeeded in implementing Centrally sponsored welfare schemes and State schemes such as Himcare, Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Janmanch, Mukhya Mantri Sewa Sankalp Helpline-1100, Mukhya Mantri Khet Sanrakshan Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna. The Minister urged the people to avail maximum benefit of the various schemes.

Suresh Bhardwaj also interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes and urged them to make others also aware of these schemes.