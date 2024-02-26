402 booths set up, 803 parties formed; 10 mobile teams to cover remote areas

Kullu – To bolster immunization coverage, Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Torul S Raveesh, presided over a meeting today to finalize preparations for administering polio drops to 31,521 children aged zero to 5 years in the district on March 3.

At the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Raveesh disclosed that a comprehensive plan has been devised to execute the vaccination drive seamlessly. A total of 402 booths will be set up across the district to reach the targeted number of children. To streamline the process, 803 parties have been formed, involving 1607 dedicated employees who will play a crucial role in delivering polio drops.

To facilitate accessibility, transit camps will be established at 10 locations, catering to children arriving in buses and other vehicles. Additionally, 10 mobile teams will be deployed to cover remote areas and ensure that no eligible child is left without receiving the crucial polio drops. Deputy Commissioner Raveesh urged collaboration from officials of the Ayush department, DRDA, and Panchayati Raj department to ensure the campaign’s success.

Expressing concern for areas with a higher concentration of workers, Raveesh instructed the health department to make special arrangements, guaranteeing that every child, regardless of their location, receives the essential polio drops.

In a proactive move, Deputy Commissioner Raveesh outlined a contingency plan. In case any child is unable to receive polio drops on March 3, dedicated door-to-door teams will administer the vaccinations on March 4 and 5, underscoring the commitment to reaching every eligible child.

Furthermore, as part of a broader health initiative, a special campaign between March 14 and 25 will see the distribution of zinc tablets and oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets. This aims to protect children aged zero to 5 years from the risks of diarrhoea and pneumonia, demonstrating the district’s holistic approach to child health and well-being.