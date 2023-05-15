Shimla – Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has introduced the Himcare scheme for jail inmates, providing them with access to high-quality healthcare. The initiative aims to cover the cost of premiums for inmates, easing their financial burden during their time in prison. The launch also included the Integrated STI, HIV, TB, Hepatitis (ISHTH) campaign, which will screen and treat inmates across the state.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the unfortunate reality that jail inmates often face financial difficulties when seeking treatment for illnesses. Thus, the government decided to extend the benefits of the Himcare scheme to inmates, ensuring that their healthcare needs are met.

Additionally, plans are underway to introduce an educational scheme specifically aimed at children residing in Bal Sudhar Grih, further demonstrating the government’s commitment to supporting vulnerable populations.

The government is committed to eradicating diseases and achieving the goal of eliminating AIDS by 2030. The scheme highlights the state’s dedication to the well-being of all citizens, particularly vulnerable populations.