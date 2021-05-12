Shimla: Amidst the increase in covid-19 patients, the Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to provide free treatment to the beneficiaries of HIMCARE and Ayushman Bharat Scheme to the covid-19 patients in registered private hospitals which have been dedicated as Covid Hospitals.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a meeting Covid-19 Management Committees on Wednesday, said that as many as 4.16 lakh families have been registered under Ayushman Bharat and 5.13 lakh families under State sponsored HIMCARE scheme till date.

He said that all these families would now be eligible for the free treatment of covid-19.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government has succeeded in increasing the oxygen storage capacity by about 25 MT during last few days besides operationalizing PSA oxygen Plants in the State. He said that total 3080 bed capacity was available for the covid patients in the State which would be enhanced by 1100 beds in next few days. He said that the capacity of oxygenated bed was 2505 and the same would be enhanced in a phased manner.