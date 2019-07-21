Himachal Govt giving ‘Sahara’ for chronic patients of weaker sections

Parkinson, Malignant Cancer, Paralysis, Muscular Dystrophy, Hemophilia and Thalassemia to cover under Sahara Scheme

ShimlaSahara Scheme: The State Government has launched the ‘Sahara Scheme’ to provide financial assistance of Rs. 2000 per month to the patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society, who are suffering from specified diseases such as Parkinson, Malignant Cancer, Paralysis, Muscular Dystrophy, Hemophilia and Thalassemia etc.

The patients suffering from chronic renal failure or any other disease, which renders a person permanently incapacitated, have also been covered under the scheme. The main objective of the ‘Sahara Scheme’ is to provide financial assistance as a social security measure to patients suffering from fatal diseases in order to obviate and mitigate the hardships faced during prolonged treatment to an extent.

All patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society, whose family income does not exceed Rs. 4 lakh per annum and suffering from the diseases and taking treatment on long term basis, are eligible for grant of benefit under the scheme. The confirmation of the diagnosis of the disease can be confirmed from medical treatment history, examination by the medical board. The factum of disease can be confirmed from disability certificate if available to avail the benefit under the scheme.

Sahara Scheme was announced by Chief Minister while presenting his second budget. In the first phase, about 6000 patients would be covered for which a budget provision of Rs. 14.40 crore has been made for this year.

Health Minister Vipin Parmar said that a campaign would be launched to popularize the scheme with the involvement of various agencies including the print and electronic media. The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and other health workers would be involved in the process of identification of the beneficiaries and also to assist them in completion of prescribed formalities. The incentive of Rs. 200 per beneficiary would be given to ASHA workers for identification and completion of application.

According to the notification of the scheme, the beneficiaries can submit their requisite documents directly in the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district. The complete application forms can also be submitted in the office of the block medical officer, who will forward the document to the CMO office for further verification and disbursement of the financial assistance. The prescribed format has been made available in all the concerned health institutions and a special campaign would be launched soon to aware the people across the state.

It is worth mentioning here that the state government has already started various other innovative people orientated heath schemes such as Himcare, Atal Ashirwad Yojna and Mukhya Mantri Chikitsa Sahayta Kosh which have proved a boon for much needy people of the state. The priority given to the health sector has resulted into the strengthening of the health facilities upto the grass root level.