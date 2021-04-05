Shimla: Himachal Health Care Scheme- HIMCARE proving beneficial for the people of the state. As per information provided by the government, as many as 1,51,157 people have been provided treatment free of cost by spending Rs. 144 crore under the HUMCARE scheme.

5,21, 698 people of the state are registered under this scheme.

The State Government has spent Rs. 7. 28 crore for providing free treatment to 8,987 beneficiaries of Bilaspur district, Rs. 5.34 crore for 5,922 patients in district Chamba, 9.21 crore for 14,554 people in district Hamirpur. Rs.34.95 crore for 35,430 people in district Kangra, Rs. 1.89 crore for 1,541 people in district Kinnaur, Rs. 8.48 crore for 12,382 people in district Kullu. Rs. 34 lakh for 391 people in Lahaul-Spiti district, Rs.18.29 crore for 19,639 people in district Mandi, Rs.19.86 crore for 13,266 people in district Shimla. Rs. 9.45 crore for 13,756 people in district Sirmaur, Rs. 10.50 crore for13,433 persons in district Solan, Rs. 5.79 crore for 9,684 persons in Una district while Rs. 12.57 crore have been spent for free treatment of 2,172 people in PGIMER, Chandigarh under this scheme.

Under Ayushman Bharat, families have been selected by the Government of India on the basis of Socio-Economic Census, 2011 and Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY). For providing the cashless treatment coverage on the analogy of Ayushman Bharat to the left-out families, the Himachal Pradesh Government is implementing HIMCARE since 1st January, 2019.

Under the scheme, cashless treatment coverage up to Rs. 5.00 lakh per year per family is being provided on family floater basis. In case of more than five members, the remaining members are being enrolled as a separate unit subject to the capping of five members for each such additional unit.

HIMCARE card holders can avail free treatment facility in 201 registered hospitals, out of which 64 are in the private sector.