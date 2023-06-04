In a series of heart-breaking events, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed the loss of lives in different parts of the state. A tourist’s visit to Kullu’s Sainj Valley turned tragic, a tipper accident claimed two lives in Kinnaur, and a teenager drowned in the Tons River near the Himachal-Uttarakhand border. These incidents serve as stark reminders of the need for caution and safety measures in the challenging mountainous regions.

The first incident unfolded in Dhara village of Sainj Valley, where Rohit Thakur, a 40-year-old tourist from Uttarakhand, tragically fell from a hill, resulting in his untimely demise. Thakur had been visiting Kullu with his family when the accident occurred. According to reports, Rohit Thakur and his family had arrived in Dhara village in Sainj Valley for a leisure trip. However, their journey took an unfortunate turn when their car became stuck in the muddy terrain. As Rohit got out of the vehicle and sat by the roadside, an unexpected mishap occurred. Losing his balance, he tumbled down the hillside. Distressed family members immediately raised an alarm and rushed to rescue him. Nearby individuals promptly alerted the authorities, and together they retrieved the fallen tourist from the ditch. Tragically, despite efforts to save him, Rohit Thakur was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

In another heart-wrenching incident, a 15-year-old boy named Mohammad Shakir drowned in the Tons River near the Himachal-Uttarakhand border. While enjoying an evening bath in the river with his friends, Shakir encountered a tragic accident, with his friends’ rescue efforts proving unsuccessful. Authorities from Uttarakhand swiftly responded, launching search operations that ultimately led to the recovery of Shakir’s lifeless body from the river.

Adding to the string of unfortunate incidents, a tipper accident near Chaura on National Highway-5 in Kinnaur claimed the lives of two individuals. The victims, identified as Ajit and the driver Kamal, both hailing from Nepal, tragically lost their lives when the tipper veered off the road. The incident underscores the importance of adhering to road safety regulations and exercising caution while navigating the treacherous terrain.

These devastating incidents serve as solemn reminders of the unpredictable nature of mountainous regions and the imperative need for caution when engaging in outdoor activities. Authorities continue to stress the importance of safety measures and urge both residents and visitors to exercise vigilance and responsibility when venturing into these areas.