Develop a plan for the construction of tunnels in Shimla town: Dattatraya

Shimla: Governor Bandaru Dattatraya asked to give priority to the projects of information technology, tourism, education, health and road widening in Shimla city under the Smart City Project and should be completed within the stipulated time to benefit the citizens.

The Governor convened a meeting with the officials of Smart City in Himachal at Raj Bhawan today to know about the ongoing development works in Shimla Smart City and various other projects.

Commissioner Municipal Corporation Shimla Pankaj Rai apprised the Governor about the projects and facilities to be developed in the city.

The Governor said that projects implementing under the Smart City Project should be classified into big projects, small projects to be completed soon and projects related to the matters under consideration. He expressed satisfaction that during the pandemic period, works of more than Rs. 250 crores have been completed under the project within the last few months. He also emphasized on developing satellite town in the periphery of the city in view of the increasing pressure on Shimla city to ensure infrastructure development in a planned manner.

Dattatraya also asked to develop a plan for the construction of tunnels in Shimla town to decongest the pressure on roads and asked the authorities to review the progress of all works regularly. He also suggested developing food mart within the city.

While giving the detailed status of Smart City Shimla through the power point presentation, Pankaj Rai apprised the Governor that total 23 stakeholder departments were involved in respect of 28 projects worth Rs 529.31 crore envisaged under Shimla Smart City Mission. He said that new tunnel parallel to Dhalli tunnel would be constructed and the project was implemented by HPRIDC. Similarly, the Tourism Department was implementing a project, namely “Development of ice-skating rink” for which an amount of Rs seven crores were proposed under Smart City Mission, he added. He also disclosed that bike-sharing scheme on three stretches including Chaura Maidan to CTO, Sanjauli Chowk to Lakkar Bazar and Chotta Shimla near Secretariat to Ridge would be started and project is expected to be awarded by 30th September and completed by January 2021.