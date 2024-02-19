Shimla – In a significant boost to higher education in Himachal Pradesh, the Central Government has allocated a grant of Rs 100 crore for the development of study programs and infrastructure at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla. Simultaneously, Sardar Patel University (SPU) Mandi has received a budgetary allocation of Rs 20 crore from the Central Government, in addition to Rs 10 crore from the state government. The official letters confirming the grants have been received by the respective university management.

This financial injection comes under the ambit of the Prime Minister Higher Education Campaign, aimed at enhancing educational facilities across the nation. Education Minister Rohit Thakur expressed his gratitude towards Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for facilitating the release of funds. Minister Thakur highlighted that the allocated funds would be utilized in a phased manner to address various infrastructure and academic needs.

The granted funds are expected to usher in a new era for these universities, enabling the establishment of state-of-the-art smart classrooms, well-equipped laboratories, and other essential facilities. Similar grants have also been extended to various other universities across the country.

Education stakeholders anticipate that these funds will catalyze a transformative impact on the overall educational landscape of the region. To discuss the utilization of these grants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to engage in a video conference with university management on February 20.