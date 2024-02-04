Shimla – In a significant development, Himachal Pradesh University has issued a directive mandating all affiliated institutes offering management and computer application courses to obtain permission from the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) before commencing new batches for the upcoming session. The directive, conveyed by the Registrar of the University, aims to ensure quality and compliance with regulatory standards in technical education.

According to the instructions, all institutes under the university running courses such as BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration), BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications), and BMS (Bachelor of Management Studies) must seek approval from the AICTE before initiating new batches. This decision follows the orders issued by Prof. TG Sitharam, the Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education.

The university has uploaded the official notification, along with the orders issued by AICTE, on its website to inform all concerned parties. This move is expected to streamline the process of course initiation and maintain the high standards set by the regulatory body.

These management and computer application courses are conducted not only within the university campus but also in affiliated management and computer institutes and colleges across the state. BCA courses, in particular, have gained popularity and are offered in numerous colleges throughout Himachal Pradesh, while BBA courses are also available in select institutions.

All colleges offering these courses, whether on the university campus or independently affiliated, are now obligated to obtain approval from AICTE before the commencement of the new academic session. This proactive measure is aimed at ensuring the adherence to national standards and fostering excellence in technical education across the state.