Shimla – In a significant move, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has eliminated the special quota in PhD admissions previously reserved for school lecturers. The decision, confirmed through an official notification, dictates that seats will no longer be set aside for school lecturers seeking to pursue a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in various departments of HPU.

This alteration signifies a departure from the previous practice wherein one seat in each department was earmarked for school and college teachers, following the closure of the MPhil program. The change was officially ratified during the Executive Council (EC) meeting held on December 26, as detailed in the notification issued by Dr. Virendra Sharma, the Registrar of the University.

As a result of this decision, school lecturers will now be required to undergo the standard admission process alongside regular students, without the previously allocated reserved seat for PhD programs.

The EC, during its meeting, underscored the strict implementation of Clause 16:13(a)(ii) of the University regulations in the PhD program. This clause mandates completing the required residency in PhD, emphasizing the necessity of registering one’s presence in the respective department. Furthermore, the EC has approved a proposal requiring adherence to a timeline for obtaining approval from the Standing Committee within two weeks after the designated deadline for fee deposition for all PhD admissions.

Supernumerary seats will now be exclusively designated for college and university teachers, ensuring that they retain the privilege of special seat reservations in PhD programs within the university. The EC’s decision aims to streamline the admission process and uphold the academic standards of the university.

The Registrar has issued a notification outlining the changes in the PhD program. The notification has been uploaded to the university’s website for public access and awareness of the modified admission procedures.