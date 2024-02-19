Shimla – As the cold grip of winter tightens, Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a change in weather, with snowfall commencing in the tribal areas of the state. The drop in temperature has been notable, signalling the onset of a winter wonderland in the mountainous regions.

On Sunday, the sky remained overcast in the plains, including the capital Shimla, without any rain or snowfall. However, the town of Kukumseri experienced snowfall from Saturday night onwards. The tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti and high peaks like Rohtang Pass, Koksar, and Sissu woke up to a blanket of snow on Sunday.

The Meteorological Center in Shimla has issued a red alert for Monday, anticipating heavy to very heavy snowfall, rain, thunder, and lightning. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40 to 50 kilometers per hour during this period. The snowfall sequence is projected to continue throughout the night.

A yellow alert is in place for Tuesday and Thursday, with the likelihood of snowfall, rain, thunder, lightning, and hailstorms in various parts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and neighbouring districts.

Minamarg (Zojila)

Video from Abid Ji (Ladakh Police) pic.twitter.com/N1AhrqvtJx — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) February 19, 2024

No specific alert has been issued for February 22, but adverse weather conditions are expected. Improvement in weather conditions is anticipated from February 23 onwards.

The drop in temperature due to the snowfall is evident, with the maximum temperature in the state plummeting by minus 3.2 degrees from normal. Dhaula Kuan recorded a maximum temperature of 22.3 degrees, while Shimla experienced a maximum of 14.2 degrees. Shimla also witnessed a decrease of minus 3.6 degrees in minimum temperature, which reached 7.4 degrees. In Kukumseri, the minimum temperature dropped to minus 0.3 degrees.

Dr. Surindra Pal, Director of the Meteorological Center in Shimla, has warned of the possibility of heavy snowfall at various locations in the high and central hills of the state until February 20. He emphasized that essential services may face disruptions, and visibility could be compromised. Residents and tourists are urged to adhere to guidelines issued by relevant authorities and take necessary safety precautions during this period.