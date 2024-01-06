Shimla – In a significant move, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has thrown a lifeline to students registered after 1990, providing them with a unique opportunity to complete their undergraduate degrees. The special chance is extended under the annual examination system, allowing students enrolled in the 2012-13 curriculum to participate in the final year examinations scheduled for March-April 2024.

To avail themselves of this exceptional opportunity, students must pay a fee of Rs 10,000 and submit the offline examination form by the 15th of February. Late submissions will be accepted with additional fees, adhering to university regulations.

The Controller of Examinations at HPU emphasized that this initiative is targeted at students who either missed or failed their final year examinations in BA, B.Sc., B.Com, and Shastri programs. This serves as a crucial chance for those who faced obstacles in completing their degrees, presenting a pathway to academic redemption.

Notably, HPU has extended its generosity to students who completed their degrees under the annual system since 1990. This segment of students now has the opportunity to enhance their degree category, representing a positive step toward academic improvement and career advancement.

The examination forms are accessible on the university’s official website. Interested students may apply before 15th of February. Late applications will be considered, though additional late fees will be applicable.