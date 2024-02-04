Shimla – In a significant move towards digitalization and enhancing transparency in academic records, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has announced the implementation of the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) for all students in the upcoming session of 2024. The decision comes in line with the directives of the University Grants Commission (UGC), mandating the integration of higher education institutions with the national-level Academic Bank of Credit.

The Academic Bank of Credits serves as a virtual repository that stores information on credits earned by individual students throughout their academic journey. This initiative aims to provide students with increased flexibility in transitioning between colleges or universities, allowing them to seamlessly transfer their academic credits.

The University Registrar, Dr. Virendra Sharma, issued a notification detailing the procedure for the integration, stating that every student enrolling in undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), degree, or diploma courses at the university will be required to open an account in the Academic Bank of Credit. The complete academic records of each student will be uploaded and maintained online within the ABC.

According to Prof. BK Shivram, the Dean of Studies at HPU, the university has been working towards implementing this facility for the past two years, with some students already registered in the ABC. The recent notification indicates the university’s commitment to adhering to the UGC directives and putting in place all the necessary measures for a smooth integration process.

In the notification, the university assures that ABC accounts will be opened for students from all affiliated colleges, the HPU campus, and its institutes for the upcoming session. Each student will be provided with a unique user ID and password to access their ABC account online. The University is taking proactive steps to ensure that technical and academic committees are in place to effectively implement this new facility.

To further streamline the process, separate staff will be designated to upload the records of students registered in both new and existing Academic Bank of Credit accounts on the national-level portal. This move aligns with the National Education Policy, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive and centralized system for managing academic records.

The decision to implement ABC and adhere to UGC orders was made during a meeting of the University Executive Council held on December 23, 2023, following the recommendation of the Standing Committee of the Academic Council. This announcement is poised to impact thousands of students affiliated with the state university, providing them with individualized ABC accounts and facilitating easy access to their academic records.