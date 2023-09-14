In a groundbreaking move aimed at reshaping the landscape of international higher education, Shoolini University and the University of Salford in the United Kingdom have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This historic partnership introduces a revolutionary 2+2-degree program designed to provide students with an unparalleled educational journey spanning two continents.

Dr. R. P. Dwivedi, Director of International Affairs at Shoolini University, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating that it opens up new horizons for students, offering them access to a world-class education that equips them with the skills and global exposure necessary for success in today’s interconnected world.

The cornerstone of this MOU is the innovative 2+2 program, which promises to redefine the higher education experience. Under this program, students embark on a transformative academic journey that allows them to study in two diverse countries while simultaneously saving on tuition fees and gaining invaluable international perspectives.

The program’s structure is elegantly simple yet immensely powerful. During the initial two years of their undergraduate studies, students will be based at Shoolini University in India, where they will receive a solid foundation in their chosen field of study. Upon successful completion of these initial years and meeting the transfer criteria, students can seamlessly transition to the University of Salford in the UK to complete the final two years of their bachelor’s degree. This innovative pathway ensures a smooth transition without any loss of time or uncredited coursework. It encourages students to immerse themselves in a different culture, engage with professors and students from diverse backgrounds, and cultivate a global mindset that sets them apart in today’s interconnected world.

The collaboration between Shoolini University and the University of Salford brings together their unique educational, curricular, and research strengths, enriching the academic experience and preparing students for a future filled with opportunities. Graduates of this internationally focused program will receive an undergraduate degree from a foreign nation, significantly enhancing their employability in an increasingly global job market. Moreover, students at the University of Salford are permitted to engage in part-time employment during their studies, gaining valuable work experience that can set the stage for a successful career.

Perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of this partnership is the prospect of a minimum two-year work visa for students after obtaining their degree from the University of Salford. This opens up a world of exciting career prospects and opportunities for growth. Furthermore, the program presents a strong likelihood of securing a Permanent Residency (PR) during the work visa phase, providing a pathway to long-term residency in the United Kingdom.