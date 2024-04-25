Shimla – Himachal Pradesh University Management Aptitude Test (HPU-MAT 2024) has been slated for June 6, marking a crucial date for aspiring MBA students. The exam, a gateway to admission into the esteemed MBA courses offered by HPU Business School and Regional Center Dharamshala, has opened its doors for applicants.

Prospective candidates have until May 10 to submit their applications, with the process now available online. The university has announced a streamlined fee structure for both subsidized and non-subsidized seats. For the general category, the application fee stands at Rs 1,000 for subsidized seats and Rs 1,500 for non-subsidized seats. Reserved category candidates benefit from a reduced fee of Rs 500 for subsidized and non-subsidized seats, with an additional Rs 1,000 for both categories.

To accommodate candidates from across the state, examination centers for HPU-MAT 2024 have been established in key cities including Shimla, Solan, Dharamshala, Hamirpur, Mandi, Una, Palampur, and Nalagarh. The distribution of centers aims to facilitate accessibility and convenience for all aspirants.