Shimla – In a momentous decision, Professor Lalit Kumar Awasthi, the Director of the National Institute of Technology Srinagar, Uttarakhand, has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Patel University in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The announcement was made official through appointment orders issued by Raj Bhavan Shimla on Thursday, following consultations with the state government.

Professor Awasthi’s appointment is set for three years from the date of assuming charge, with his service conditions to be determined by the State Government, as per the orders issued by the Governor and Chancellor of Sardar Patel University, Shiv Pratap Shukla.

With a background in Computer Science and Engineering, Prof. Awasthi earned his PhD from IIT Roorkee in 2003 and M.Tech from IIT Delhi in 1993. Boasting a distinguished career in teaching, research, and academic administration spanning over three decades, his appointment is expected to significantly benefit the students studying at Sardar Patel University.

Professor Awasthi, a recipient of the “Best Faculty Award” at NIT Hamirpur in 2007, and the prestigious “Director of the Year Award” bestowed by the Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers, India in 2020, brings a remarkable track record of excellence in academic administration. These accolades underscore his commitment to fostering innovation and academic leadership.

Hailing from Sundernagar Purana Bazaar in Mandi district, Professor Awasthi served as the Director of NIT Jalandhar, with additional charges at NIT Delhi and NIT Hamirpur. His local roots and extensive experience position him well to contribute significantly to the growth of Sardar Patel University.

Beyond national borders, Professor Awasthi boasts excellent international exposure. His academic pursuits have taken him to renowned institutions such as the University of California Berkeley, Stanford University, University of Newcastle upon Tyne UK, University of Technology Sydney, University of Melbourne Australia, University of Missouri Kansas, and University of Florence Italy.

Professor Awasthi’s research interests span Mobile Distributed Systems, Fault Tolerance, Sensor Networks, P2P Networks, and Security. With an impressive portfolio, he has successfully handled six Research and Development (R&D) and consultancy projects. His contribution to academia is evident in more than 250 research publications in international journals and conferences.

Notably, Prof. Awasthi has filed 14 patents and three designs, with one of the patents successfully commercialized. As an inspiring academician and mentor, he has supervised 14 doctorates and is currently guiding eight more, showcasing his commitment to nurturing the next generation of scholars.

The appointment of Professor Lalit Kumar Awasthi is seen as a pivotal moment for Sardar Patel University Mandi, marking the beginning of a new chapter characterized by academic excellence, innovation, and global perspectives.