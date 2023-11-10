Shimla – In a bid to foster academic excellence and research innovation, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has officially announced the commencement of the application process for admission to its prestigious Ph.D. programs. The university is welcoming applications from candidates who have successfully cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) examinations.

Prospective scholars are invited to submit their applications through the online portal, with the deadline set for November 25, 2023. To be eligible for consideration, applicants must meet the criteria outlined by the University Grants Commission (UGC), ensuring a minimum of 55% marks in their postgraduate studies.

HPU has outlined a total of 163 available seats across various departments, reflecting the institution’s commitment to providing diverse opportunities for academic exploration and research. The distribution of seats is as follows:

Chemistry: 10 seats

Mathematics: 2 seats

Physics: 6 seats

Botany: 3 seats

Zoology: 11 seats

Physical Education Department: 2 seats

Computer Science: 13 seats

English: 8 seats

History: 4 seats

Hindi: 5 seats

Sanskrit: 1 seat

Commerce: 6 seats

Economics: 5 seats

Music: 2 seats

Journalism: 7 seats

Geography: 4 seats

Sociology: 3 seats

Social Work: 1 seat

Law Department: 18 seats

Psychology: 6 seats

Tourism: 15 seats

Management: 5 seats

Political Science: 9 seats

Yoga: 3 seats

Education Department: 5 seats

Microbiology: 3 seats

The university is optimistic that this comprehensive range of disciplines will attract a diverse and talented pool of applicants, contributing to the vibrant academic community at HPU.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to visit the official HPU website for detailed information on the application process and eligibility criteria. The university looks forward to welcoming a new cohort of passionate scholars eager to embark on a journey of intellectual exploration and discovery.