Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board is gearing up to announce the much-awaited results of the 12th board exams. According to State School Education Board Secretary Dr Vishal Sharma, the evaluation process of the answer sheets will be completed by May 10, and the board management will declare the results in the fourth week of May.

To ensure a fair and unbiased evaluation, the School Education Board set up 43 evaluation centers across the state, engaging around 5,000 teachers. The board management is working meticulously to ensure a smooth and timely declaration of the exam results.

The class 12th board exams were conducted in March-April in offline mode. Once the results are declared, the students can easily access them on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board. The board will also issue individual mark sheets, which the students can collect from their respective schools.