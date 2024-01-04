Shimla – In a significant move to address the vacant seats in B.Ed colleges affiliated with Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), the Central B.Ed Admission Committee has announced a five percent relaxation in the admission criteria for the HP State and Management quota.

As per the committee’s decision, a spot round counselling has been scheduled for January 8 at the university’s auditorium, allowing eligible candidates to secure the remaining seats. Earlier, the required marks for the general category in the first academic session were 50 per cent, but now candidates with 45 percent marks will also be considered eligible. Similarly, for reserved categories, the requirement has been lowered from 45 to 40 percent marks.

This relaxation applies to filling the vacant state-management quota seats in all B.Ed colleges affiliated with Himachal Pradesh University and Sardar Patel University (SPU) Mandi. Interested candidates can find information about the vacant seats and spot admission round counselling on the HPU portal.

Currently, there are 13 vacant seats in the state quota and 31 in the management quota across various B.Ed colleges.

The relaxation in admission criteria aims to ensure that deserving candidates get an opportunity to pursue a B.Ed and contribute to the educational landscape of Himachal Pradesh. The spot round counselling is expected to streamline the admission process and fill the remaining seats in these prestigious institutions.