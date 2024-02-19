Shimla – Due to ongoing snowfall in the region, the local administration has taken precautionary measures, restricting the movement of all vehicles from the Solang Barrier towards Atal Tunnel Rohtang. The decision prioritizes the safety of both tourists and locals as heavy snowfall affects road conditions in foggy areas.

For the second consecutive day, the state grapples with continuous snowfall in high-altitude areas, leading to the closure of key passes and tunnel access points. Atal Tunnel Rohtang and Jalori Pass have been temporarily closed due to challenging weather conditions, affecting vehicular movement in these critical areas.

Snowfall statistics across various regions in Himachal Pradesh highlight the impact of the weather phenomenon. Tandi in Lahaul received 20 cm of snow, Triloknath and Kukumseri recorded 30 cm. Other areas, including Sisu, Atal Tunnel North Portal, Jispa, Koksar, and Rohtang Pass, also experienced significant snowfall.

The Meteorological Department’s warnings have proven accurate, with forecasts indicating heavy to very heavy snowfall and rain, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and wind speeds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour on Monday. A red alert has been issued, cautioning residents and tourists about potential disruptions to essential services and reduced visibility.

As the snowfall continues, residents and visitors are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and exercise caution while navigating the affected regions. The situation will be closely monitored, and updates will be provided as the weather conditions evolve.