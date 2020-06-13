Shimla: Chopal assembly constituency, one of underdeveloped segment of the state, is now getting attention of the successive state government.

The state government has fast-tracked the development of infrastructure in remote area of the region and at present state government has sanctioned Rs. 182 crores for the development and repair of the roads.

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, while interacting with Chopal BJP Mandal digitally, claimed that an amount of Rs 102 crore was being spent on construction of roads and bridges in the Chopal area of Shimla district. Besides, a provision of Rs 80 crore has been made under PMGSY for metalling and tarring of various roads in the area.

The Chief Minister said that an amount of Rs. 9 crores was being spent on construction of community health centres at Nerwa and Kupvi.

Previous state government had also initiated many developmental works in the Chopal assembly segment and made functional tehsils and sub-tehsils in the segment. Schools, colleges were announced and now imparting education at the doorstep.