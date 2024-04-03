Shimla – The MeT Department has issued a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh, signalling potential rain and snowfall in several districts. The alert, effective on April 3rd and 4th, covers central and high mountain regions including Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba.

While plains areas such as Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra can expect clear skies until April 4th, the entire state is bracing for significant weather shifts on April 5th and 6th.

Meteorologists attribute the expected changes to an active Western Disturbance, which is likely to bring about fluctuations in temperature and precipitation levels. Following the disturbance’s passage, a sunny outlook is forecasted for the state from April 7th onwards.

Current minimum temperatures vary across Himachal Pradesh, with Shimla recording 9.2°C, Sundernagar 9.6°C, and Bhuntar 7.7°C. In higher altitude areas, temperatures drop notably, with Kalpa registering a chilly 2.4°C and Keylong dipping to -3.1°C. Conversely, warmer temperatures prevail in lower-lying areas such as Kangra at 11.9°C and Nahan at 13.9°C.