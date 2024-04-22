Shimla– The MeT Department has issued a yellow alert for the region, signaling the imminent threat of thunderstorms and hailstorms. According to the latest update from the Meteorological Center Shimla, the inclement weather is expected to persist until April 28, affecting various parts of the region.

The alert covers multiple districts including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Kinnaur. This wide-ranging alert underscores the severity and widespread nature of the expected weather phenomena.

The Meteorological Center Shimla has indicated that a fresh western disturbance is set to become active by April 26, further exacerbating the weather situation.

According to meteorological experts, the yellow alert indicates a significant risk of thunderstorms and hailstorms in the identified districts. Such weather events can pose dangers to life and property, prompting authorities to urge residents to take necessary precautions and stay informed about developments.