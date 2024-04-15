Rohtang Pass received a fresh layer of snowfall on Sunday, marking a picturesque scene that delighted both tourists and locals. Alongside Rohtang, the high peaks of Koksar and Dhauladhar in Dharamshala also experienced a fresh snowfall. Meanwhile, in the lower regions including Shimla, Kullu, and Chamba, light rain was observed.

This recent snowfall significantly dropped the mercury levels across the valley, ushering in an unexpected chill in the air for the third week of April.

On Monday, the weather was clear. However, the Meteorological Department issued an orange alert, signaling the looming threat of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms across the state on Monday, extending through April 16, indicating a continuation of adverse weather conditions.

The MeT Dept forecasted clear skies on April 17 and 18. Subsequently, a yellow alert of rain and hailstorm has been sounded for April 19 and 20.