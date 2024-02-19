In the ethereal embrace of snow-clad landscapes, where winter’s icy grip reigns supreme, the tribal enclave of Pangi Valley emerges as a testament to unwavering faith and cultural resilience. On the 10th day of the 12-day Jukaru festival, the valley bore witness to a spectacle that transcends weathered challenges – the Dashalu Fair – where the spirit of the people defied heavy snowfall, painting an enchanting narrative of devotion and heritage against a backdrop of pristine white.

Pangi Valley, cradled in the tribal heartland of Chamba District, became a canvas for tradition as the Dashalu Fair unfolded across four panchayats – Mindhal, Thandal village of Purthi Panchayat, Rei Panchayat, and Shaur Panchayat. Despite the biting cold and one-foot snowfall blanketing the valley, the locals ignited a cultural fervour that resonated through the mountains.

The fair, rooted in time-honoured customs, saw villagers adorn their homes with red clay, a symbolic gesture preceding the preparation of offerings to their revered clan goddess. Against the backdrop of drumbeats and traditional music, a sacred pandal became the stage for a celebration that weathered nature’s whims.

In the heart of this winter wonderland, the Mindhal Mata temple stood as a beacon of spirituality. On the tenth day of the Dashalu Fair, devotees gathered to witness what can only be described as miracles – Maa Mindhal Vasni Thathadi opening the temple door with a snowball, an act believed to transcend the boundaries of the ordinary.

The journey to this moment was no less extraordinary. Kartar Singh, the principal disciple of Mindhal Mata, embarked on a 27-kilometer trek through the snow-covered expanse, a pilgrimage of devotion that began at the break of dawn. Tradition dictated that he would wear the Chunni and Chonu of Mindhal Mata Temple after performing puja at his home during the celebration of Nawalu and Dashalu.

In the annals of Dashalu Fair’s history in Mindhal village, a shift from sacrificial rites to government-mandated offerings marked a nuanced evolution. Though sacrifice made way for coconuts and other materials, the sanctity of the ritual remained unscathed.

This unique fair, standing resilient against the frost, attracted visitors from different panchayats within the valley, embodying the indomitable spirit of the Pangi Valley community. As the snow-covered landscape provided a magical setting, the Dashalu Fair became a living testament to the enduring spirit of a people committed to preserving their cultural heritage, transcending the challenges imposed by nature’s icy embrace.