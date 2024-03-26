Shimla – The Meteorological Department of Himachal Pradesh has issued a warning regarding the weather conditions prevailing across the state for the upcoming four days. According to their forecast, inclement weather is expected to persist, prompting residents and authorities to prepare for potential disruptions.

The forecast indicates the likelihood of various weather phenomena, including rainfall, snowfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorms, across different parts of Himachal Pradesh. These conditions could potentially impact travel, agriculture, and daily routines, necessitating proactive measures from the public and relevant authorities.

Temperature recordings from various stations across Himachal Pradesh reflect the current climatic conditions. Notable figures include a maximum temperature of 19.6 degrees Celsius in Shimla, 29.8 degrees Celsius in Sandarnagar, 28.8 degrees Celsius in Bhuntar, 17.4 degrees Celsius in Kalpa, 24.5 degrees Celsius in Dharamshala, 33.6 degrees Celsius in Una, 29.4 degrees Celsius in Nahan, 26.6 degrees Celsius in Solan, 21.9 degrees Celsius in Manali, 29.6 degrees Celsius in Kangra, 29.7 degrees Celsius in Mandi, 30.7 degrees Celsius in Bilaspur, 28.6 degrees Celsius in Chamba and 20.9 degrees Celsius in Bharmour.