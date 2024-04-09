Shimla – The Meteorological Department in Himachal Pradesh has issued a warning of hailstorms and heavy rainfall across the region.

The Meteorological Center in Shimla has issued a concerning prediction, indicating adverse weather conditions across several parts of the state from April 11 to 15. Additionally, the imminent days of April 9-10 might witness sporadic rain in some part of the state.

The latest development in the form of a western disturbance hints at widespread rainfall across most regions of the state between April 13 to 15. Furthermore, higher altitudes could experience snowfall during this period. Notably, a yellow alert has been sounded, cautioning residents about potential thunderstorms and hailstorms slated for April 13.

Presently, the capital city, Shimla, and its adjacent areas experience a blend of light cloud cover alongside intermittent sunshine.

With the onset of a prevailing western disturbance, the state’s weather is expected to take a turn for the worse. According to forecasts, numerous areas in Himachal Pradesh could experience hailstorms and heavy rain, posing potential risks to residents and infrastructure.