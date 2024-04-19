Manali – In a dramatic turn of events, a powerful storm wreaked havoc in Manali, causing significant damage. The storm, which swept through the region with ferocious intensity, led to the collapse of a Devdar tree, resulting in the damaging of nine vehicles and leaving one person injured.

The unfortunate incident unfolded amidst adverse weather conditions prevailing across Himachal Pradesh, with the Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for the region. Heavy rainfall lashed many areas on Friday.

According to the Meteorological Department, inclement weather is expected to persist for the next six days, with rain forecasted in various parts of the state until April 24. However, there is a glimmer of hope for residents of the plains districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra, as clear weather is anticipated on April 20 and 21.

The inclement weather is expected to persist until April 24, with conditions projected to stabilize across the state by April 25.