Shimla – An impending weather upheaval is set to sweep through the state of Himachal Pradesh as meteorologists issue alerts for heavy rain and snowfall over the next two days. The anticipated change in weather patterns has been attributed to the activation of a western disturbance, prompting authorities to issue cautionary measures across the region.

The Meteorological Department Shimla has released forecasts indicating adverse weather conditions looming over the plains, central, and elevated terrains of the state until March 31. During this period, snowfall is expected to blanket the higher peaks, while lower-lying areas brace for relentless rain showers. An orange alert has been sounded for March 29 and 30, signifying the likelihood of heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms. This alert extends into March 31, emphasizing the persistence of adverse weather conditions.

In response to the imminent weather challenges, the Meteorological Department has issued orange alerts for districts including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla. Additionally, yellow alerts have been issued for Solan, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Una districts, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance and preparedness.

However, a respite is anticipated on April 1 and 2, with clear skies forecasted for most areas, save for isolated spots in the high-altitude regions. Nonetheless, the reprieve appears fleeting as meteorologists predict a resurgence of inclement weather on April 3.