Shimla – In a proactive move aimed at enhancing healthcare services, the AYUSH, Youth Services, and Sports Minister, Yadvinder Goma, has given a green light to the recruitment process for 740 Yoga Guides and 140 Ayurvedic Medical Officers, 22 Homeopathic Doctors and 25 Lab Technicians within the AYUSH Department.

During a meeting, Minister Goma underscored the significance of strengthening the AYUSH components, encompassing Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Sowa Rigpa and Homeopathy. Emphasizing the need for comprehensive health services, he directed officers to initiate the recruitment process promptly.

The minister’s directive includes fast-tracking the appointment of 740 Yoga Guides, emphasizing their crucial role in promoting holistic well-being. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of filling 140 Ayurvedic Medical Officer positions at the earliest, addressing the healthcare needs of the state’s residents.

Minister Goma also directed the AYUSH Department to streamline and optimize Ayurvedic institutions, especially those with low outpatient department (OPD) activity. The minister stressed the importance of timely construction and upgradation of Ayurvedic institutions, ensuring that they meet the evolving healthcare demands efficiently.