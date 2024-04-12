Himachal Pradesh is bracing itself for inclement weather conditions on April 13, with forecasts indicating heavy snowfall, rainfall, and hailstorms across the state. The anticipated weather patterns pose significant risks for potential damage to horticulture and standing crops.

The State Meteorological Department has issued an orange weather warning for April 13 and 14, indicating the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds, and hailstorms, in addition to heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

According to Surender Paul, Director of the Meteorological Department, a fresh active Western Disturbance is expected to impact the state from April 12 onwards. This disturbance is projected to intensify precipitation activity across many parts of the state from April 13 to 15.

Paul highlighted that regions such as Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Chamba districts are expected to experience light to moderate snowfall, with isolated instances of heavy snowfall, rain, and hailstorms. The peak intensity of this weather system is anticipated on April 14.

The impending weather system is forecasted to bring thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds ranging from 40-50 kmph in various parts of the state. Areas including Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Sirmaur, Chamba, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur may experience isolated instances of hailstorms on April 13 and 14.