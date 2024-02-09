Rs 3 Crore each sanctioned for Sainj-Chopal-Nerwa-Fediz Road, Manpur to Seraj Route, Badsar to Shahtalai Road and Bagchaal to Talai road

Shimla – In a significant move towards enhancing the state’s infrastructure, Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced today that an allocation of Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned for the upgradation and maintenance of roads in various districts of Himachal Pradesh. The minister highlighted the government’s commitment to bolstering the road infrastructure for the benefit of the citizens.

Under this allocation, specific projects have been identified for improvement. An amount of Rs 3 crore has been earmarked for the Bagchaal to Talai road via Kalol in Hamirpur district. Additionally, Rs 3 crore each has been sanctioned for the tarring and strengthening of the Sainj-Chopal-Nerwa-Fediz road in Shimla district and the Manpur to Seraj road in Mandi district. Furthermore, Rs 3 crore each has been allocated for the upgradation of the Dhameta to Barsar road and the Badsar to Shahtalai road in the Hamirpur district.

Vikramaditya Singh emphasized the significance of these projects in improving connectivity and ensuring the smooth movement of goods and people across the state. He assured that the government is dedicated to the development of road infrastructure and reiterated its commitment by releasing funds for these crucial projects.

In addition to the Rs 15 crore for road maintenance, Singh also announced that around Rs 1.74 crore has been approved under the Chief Minister Urban Livelihood Guarantee Mission for various urban local bodies. This financial support is aimed at fostering urban development and improving the living conditions in urban areas.

Highlighting the government’s comprehensive approach, the minister revealed that an additional Rs 50 crore has been released for machinery, equipment, and other necessities. This move is expected to streamline the execution of the road upgradation and maintenance projects, ensuring efficient and timely completion.