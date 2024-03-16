In a significant boost to infrastructure development, the Union Government has given its nod for the construction of 22 bridges in Himachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana Phase-3. The Union Government has sent an approval letter to the Principal Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department.

A total investment of Rs 139.78 crore has been sanctioned for these projects, with the Union Government contributing Rs 106.53 crore, and the State Government chipping in with Rs 33.25 crore.

As per the approval, 11 bridges were sectioned for Una district. One each Bridge is for Chamba and Kullu districts, while Kangra and Solan districts will see the development of 5 and 4 bridges respectively. Financial breakdowns reveal that Rs 73.50 crore has been allocated for projects in Una district, Rs 39.19 crore in Kangra, Rs 16.79 crore in Solan, Rs 7.11 crore in Kullu, and Rs 3.19 crore for the district of Chamba.

The approval follows a comprehensive proposal submitted by the state government to the central authorities, highlighting the pressing need for bridge construction to facilitate smoother connectivity and transportation networks. Vikramaditya Singh, the Public Works Minister, emphasized that phase three of the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana encompasses over 250 road projects in Himachal Pradesh, with many requiring bridge constructions.

Singh further elaborated that a dedicated meeting was convened with Public Works officials to deliberate on the infrastructural requirements and subsequently forward the proposals for approval to the Central Government.