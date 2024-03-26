Shimla: The colors of Holi brought together the spirit of unity and celebration as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu joined the general public and Congress workers in Oakover Shimla for festive revelries. The joyous occasion saw CM Sukhu dancing with the people, spreading cheer and camaraderie amidst the vibrant festivities.

Accompanying CM Sukhu were State Congress President Pratibha Singh and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, adding to the festive fervor with their presence. As colors painted the atmosphere, greetings and congratulations echoed among the participants, symbolizing the spirit of togetherness and harmony.

During the celebrations, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conveyed a message of optimism and progress, emphasizing the need to focus on the future of the state. “Whatever happened has happened, now the government is working, and let us focus on the future of the state,” remarked CM Sukhu, highlighting the government’s commitment to developmental initiatives aimed at making Himachal Pradesh the most prosperous state by 2032.

While speaking on declaration of candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CM Sukhu declared to announce candidates for all four seats, affirming that deserving and dedicated party workers would be entrusted with the responsibility.

Echoing the sentiments of unity and dedication, Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh extended warm wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi. “We will enter the election field with all the workers and will make every effort to ensure the victory of Congress candidates,” asserted Pratibha Singh, underscoring the party’s unwavering commitment to grassroots mobilization and electoral success.

Meanwhile, Minister Vikramaditya Singh reaffirmed the government’s dedication to comprehensive development initiatives across the state. Addressing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Singh expressed confidence in Congress’s electoral prospects, emphasizing the importance of public support and commitment to overcome any challenges.

Responding to the recent entry of celebrity Kangana Ranaut into politics, Congress chief Pratibha Singh acknowledged the development, stating, “We are happy that she has also got a chance, but she is a celebrity.” Pratibha Singh affirmed her readiness to adhere to the decisions of the party high command, highlighting her steadfast commitment to party directives throughout her political career.

As the hues of Holi fade into the horizon, the political landscape of Himachal Pradesh brims with anticipation and fervor, with leaders and cadres alike gearing up for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the journey towards progress and prosperity.