Shimla – Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who had earlier announced his resignation on Wednesday morning, has taken back his decision after a late-evening meeting with party observers and discussions with Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

The day began with Vikramaditya Singh holding a press conference at 10:30 am, where he announced his resignation from the ministerial post, citing unresolved issues and a lack of coordination within the cabinet. Singh made serious allegations against Chief Minister Sukhu, accusing him of attempts to humiliate and harass, including unnecessary interference in his department.

However, Chief Minister Sukhu, addressing the media in response, stated that he had not accepted Singh’s resignation, emphasizing their familial relationship and expressing a commitment to resolving the issues through dialogue.

Later in the evening, after a meeting with party observers, Vikramaditya Singh softened his stance. He clarified that discussions had taken place with the Chief Minister and the party high command, leading to a joint decision. Singh stated that until his concerns are addressed, he will not press for the acceptance of his resignation, highlighting the party’s supremacy.

Singh expressed regret over the deliberate nature of the events leading to his resignation and affirmed that he would not succumb to external pressures. He raised concerns about the lack of coordination within the cabinet over the past 14 months and criticized the Congress government for neglecting its own MLAs.

During the announcement of his withdrawal, Singh acknowledged the importance of the youth of the state, who played a crucial role in bringing Congress to power but were allegedly not given due preference. Singh assured that he had communicated all developments and issues to the party high command during this period, but no remedial actions were taken.

The sudden reversal in Vikramaditya Singh’s decision has left many speculating about the internal dynamics of the Himachal Pradesh Congress and the resolution of the underlying issues within the government. The situation appears to have eased for now, but the political landscape in the state remains dynamic, with potential repercussions on the functioning of the government in the days to come.