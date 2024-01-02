Shimla – In a significant development, 10,800 truck operators from prominent cement companies, including ACC, Ambuja, and UltraTech, have initiated a strike in Himachal Pradesh. The truckers are protesting against the recent amendments made in the Motor Vehicles Act concerning hit-and-run cases. The strike is set to continue until January 3, with operators planning to block roads in defiance of the central government. As a direct consequence of this strike, the supply of cement in the state has come to a grinding halt.

Notably, the impact of the strike has extended beyond the cement sector, with bus operators in Himachal Pradesh joining the protest against the amendments in the Motor Vehicles Act. Operators in Sirmaur and Bilaspur have parked over 450 buses in protest, affecting 305 bus routes in Bilaspur and 169 in Sirmaur. Additionally, the wheels of 500 trucks in Kala Amb’s industrial area, Sirmaur, have come to a standstill.

The strike, having a ripple effect across the country, has led to a severe crisis in the supply of diesel, petrol, and cooking gas in Himachal Pradesh.

Petrol and Diesel Crisis Unfolds Across the State

The prolonged strike has resulted in long queues at petrol pumps due to the unavailability of oil supply. Tourists stranded in the state are facing difficulties in finding fuel for their vehicles, hindering their return journey. The shortage of oil has not spared even the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) depots, with a nominal stock remaining. If the supplies do not arrive promptly, the government-operated buses might also be forced to cease operations.

To cope with the shortage, HRTC is rationalizing routes by combining them, ensuring optimal fuel usage. Ambulances and VIP vehicles are now being prioritized for fueling, leaving ordinary commuters in a lurch.

In Shimla, most of petrol pumps have run out of oil, limiting fuel distribution to ambulances and VIP vehicles exclusively. The shortage is even more acute in Solan district, particularly in Baddi, where 90% of petrol pumps have exhausted their stock on the first day of the strike.

Private Buses Join the Protest, Adding to Transportation Woes

Private bus operators have also jumped into the fray, commencing a strike against the Motor Vehicles Act amendments. While not a statewide strike, it has significantly impacted operations in Nalagarh, Kalka, Solan, and Dharampur. As a result, passengers are grappling with increased difficulties due to reduced services.

The Managing Director of HRTC, Rohan Chand Thakur, expressed concerns over the potential difficulty in operating buses due to the diesel supply shortage. The corporation has issued instructions to divisional managers to use diesel sparingly, leading to the possible clubbing of bus routes.

Private bus operators are vehemently opposing the amendments in the Motor Vehicles Act, asserting that the government should reconsider the changes for the benefit of both drivers and operators.

As the strike continues and the fuel crisis deepens, Himachal Pradesh finds itself at the crossroads, with citizens, tourists, and businesses grappling with the consequences of the ongoing transportation turmoil. The state government is under increasing pressure to address the concerns of the protesting operators and find a resolution to the escalating crisis.