Rampur – In a significant move aimed at bolstering administrative efficiency and local development, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has declared Pandra-Bees as a Sub-Tehsil during a public gathering in Sarahan, Rampur tehsil of Shimla district. This announcement comes alongside a slew of developmental initiatives totaling a staggering Rs. 165 crore for the Rampur Assembly Constituency.

Among the key announcements made by Chief Minister Sukhu are the construction of a bus stand and shopping complex in Nankhari, the renaming of the Nalati Stadium in Rampur after former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, and the dedication of the Middle School Kinnu to the memory of Martyr Pawan Dhangal. Additionally, plans for an ITI facility in Badhawli and the construction of a parking lot in Rampur have been set in motion. Furthermore, a substantial allocation of Rs. 50 lakh has been earmarked for the rejuvenation of Sarpara lake.

Expressing gratitude for the Chief Minister’s initiatives, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh extended thanks for the allocation of approximately Rs. 100 crore towards various projects under the PWD department.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sukhu inaugurated around 25 developmental projects worth Rs. 165 crore in Sarahan for the Rampur Assembly Constituency. Among these projects are the unveiling of a Trauma Centre at the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Service Complex (MGMSC) in Khaneri, a Science Block at PG College Rampur, and a Sports Complex at Duttnagar, collectively amounting to nearly Rs. 26.34 crore.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister inaugurated various educational and infrastructure projects including Lecture Theatre Blocks, Civil Engineering Blocks, and Mechanical Blocks at Mahatma Gandhi Government Engineering College Kotla (Jeori). Water supply schemes, road up-gradation projects, and irrigation schemes were also unveiled, promising enhanced infrastructure and improved living conditions for the residents of Rampur.

The foundation stones for several crucial projects were laid, including road up-gradation initiatives, water supply augmentation projects, and the remodeling of irrigation schemes. These initiatives underscore the government’s commitment to holistic development and welfare across the region.